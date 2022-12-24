The latest news on storms and other extreme weather shutting down power and creating difficult travel conditions at the peak of the holiday season across Canada:
Lights are out for more than 90,000 power customers across Atlantic Canada.
About 41,000 customers in Nova Scotia are still without power as of late morning after high winds reaching more than 115 kilometres an hour had knocked out electricity for about 104,000 customers.
In New Brunswick, 669 regional outages had about 41,051 customers in the dark.
And on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric says about 10,250 customers are without electricity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2022.
