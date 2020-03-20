The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:30 a.m. ET on March 20, 2020:
There are 871 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
— British Columbia: 271 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 5 resolved)
— Ontario: 257 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)
— Alberta: 146 confirmed (including 1 death)
— Quebec: 121 confirmed (including 1 death)
— Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 12 presumptive
— Manitoba: 9 confirmed, 8 presumptive
— Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 9 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 9 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 confirmed, 2 presumptive
— Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed
— The Territories: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 871 (40 presumptive, 831 confirmed including 12 deaths, 10 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.
