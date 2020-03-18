The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on March 18, 2020:
_ Ontario: 189 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)
_ Alberta: 97 confirmed
_ Quebec: 74 confirmed
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive
_ Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive
_ Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 6 presumptive
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive
_ Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
_ Total: 566 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 10 resolved), 30 presumptive
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.
