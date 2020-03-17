The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11 a.m. ET on March 17, 2020:

_ Ontario: 185 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 103 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ Alberta: 74 confirmed

_ Quebec: 50 confirmed

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed

_ Manitoba: 7 confirmed

_ New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

_ Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 4 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: No confirmed cases, 1 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

_ Total: 433 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 10 resolved), 15 presumptive

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

