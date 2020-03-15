The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020:

— Ontario: 142 confirmed (five cases resolved)

— British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)

— Alberta: 39 confirmed

— Quebec: 35 confirmed

— New Brunswick: Two confirmed

— Nova Scotia: Three presumptive

— Manitoba: Four confirmed, three presumptive

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: Four confirmed

— Saskatchewan: Six presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: One confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: One presumptive

— Total: 313 (300 confirmed, 13 presumptive, 11 resolved)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you