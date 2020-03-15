The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020:
— Ontario: 142 confirmed (five cases resolved)
— British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)
— Alberta: 39 confirmed
— Quebec: 35 confirmed
— New Brunswick: Two confirmed
— Nova Scotia: Three presumptive
— Manitoba: Four confirmed, three presumptive
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: Four confirmed
— Saskatchewan: Six presumptive
— Prince Edward Island: One confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: One presumptive
— Total: 313 (300 confirmed, 13 presumptive, 11 resolved)
