The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 23, 2020:
There are 1472 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)
_ Ontario: 425 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)
_ Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive
_ Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive
_ Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
_ The Territories: 3 confirmed
_ Total: 1472 (43 presumptive, 1429 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23 2020.
