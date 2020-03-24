The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 24, 2020:
There are 2091 confimred and presumptive cases in Canada.
— Quebec: 628 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
— Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
— British Columbia: 472 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 6 resolved)
— Alberta: 301 confirmed (including 1 death)
— Saskatchewan: 65 confirmed, 1 presumptive
— Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive
— Manitoba: 14 confirmed, 6 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
— Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
— The Territories: 3 confirmed
— Total: 2091 (36 presumptive, 2055 confirmed including 24 deaths, 15 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.
