The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 22, 2020:
There are 1331 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)
_ Ontario: 377 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 6 resolved)
_ Alberta: 226 confirmed (including 1 death)
_ Quebec: 181 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 25 confirmed, 19 presumptive
_ Nova Scotia: 9 confirmed, 12 presumptive
_ Manitoba: 18 confirmed, 1 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 10 presumptive
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 3 presumptive
_ Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed
_ The Territories: 1 confirmed
_ Total: 1331 (45 presumptive, 1286 confirmed including 19 deaths, 13 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.