The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 29, 2020:
There are 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 2,840 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Ontario: 1,355 confirmed (including 23 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 884 confirmed (including 17 deaths, 396 resolved)
_ Alberta: 661 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 73 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 156 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 135 confirmed (including 4 resolved)
_ Nova Scotia: 122 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 47 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 66 confirmed
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed
_ Yukon: 4 confirmed
_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 6,320 (47 presumptive, 6,273 confirmed including 66 deaths, 485 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.
