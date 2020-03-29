The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 29, 2020:
There are 5,655 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 2,498 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Ontario: 1,144 confirmed (including 19 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 884 confirmed (including 17 deaths, 396 resolved)
_ Alberta: 621 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 134 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 120 confirmed (including 4 resolved)
_ Nova Scotia: 110 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 39 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 51 confirmed
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed
_ Yukon: 4 confirmed
_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 5,655 (39 presumptive, 5,616 confirmed including 61 deaths, 445 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2020.
