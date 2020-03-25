The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 2:05 p.m. on March 25, 2020:
There are 3290 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 1339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 617 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 173 resolved)
_ Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ Alberta: 358 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
_ Saskatchewan: 72 confirmed
_ Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive
_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 26 confirmed
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
_ The Territories: 4 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
_ Total: 3290 (73 presumptive, 3217 confirmed including 30 deaths, 182 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
