The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 26, 2020:
There are 3409 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
— Quebec: 1339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)
— British Columbia: 659 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)
— Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 8 resolved)
— Alberta: 419 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
— Saskatchewan: 86 confirmed
— Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive
— Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 26 confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
— Prince Edward Island: 5 confirmed
— The territories: 4 confirmed
— Total: 3409 (73 presumptive, 3336 confirmed including 35 deaths, 182 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.