The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 1:47 p.m. on March 27, 2020:
There are 4,621 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 2,021 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 725 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)
_ Alberta: 486 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 27 resolved)
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 102 confirmed
_ Saskatchewan: 95 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
_ Nova Scotia: 90 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 39 confirmed (including 1 death), 11 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 33 confirmed
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 9 confirmed
_ Yukon: 3 confirmed
_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 4,621 (11 presumptive, 4,610 confirmed including 53 deaths, 212 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.
