The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on March 28, 2020:
There are 4,757 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 2,021 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 792 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 275 resolved)
_ Alberta: 542 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 104 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 102 confirmed
_ Nova Scotia: 90 confirmed
_ New Brunswick: 45 confirmed
_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 14 presumptive
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed
_ Yukon: 4 confirmed
_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 4,757 (14 presumptive, 4,743 confirmed including 55 deaths, 320 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28 2020.
