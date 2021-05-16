The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
There are 1,323,681 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 1,323,681 confirmed cases (71,903 active, 1,226,870 resolved, 24,908 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,269 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 189.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,117 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,160. There were 40 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 328 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.54 per 100,000 people. There have been 33,383,698 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,184 confirmed cases (82 active, 1,096 resolved, six deaths). There were five new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 15.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 51 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. There have been 254,361 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 191 confirmed cases (10 active, 181 resolved, zero deaths). There was one new case Saturday. The rate of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 153,397 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 4,610 confirmed cases (1,508 active, 3,030 resolved, 72 deaths). There were 86 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 153.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 856 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 122. There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.35 per 100,000 people. There have been 708,603 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 2,052 confirmed cases (114 active, 1,897 resolved, 41 deaths). There were seven new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 14.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people. There have been 321,074 tests completed._ Quebec: 362,580 confirmed cases (7,509 active, 344,039 resolved, 11,032 deaths). There were 760 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 87.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,406 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 772. There were eight new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.66 per 100,000 people. There have been 8,807,043 tests completed._ Ontario: 507,117 confirmed cases (27,566 active, 471,096 resolved, 8,455 deaths). There were 2,584 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 187.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,030 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,576. There were 24 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 194 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.38 per 100,000 people. There have been 14,543,950 tests completed._ Manitoba: 44,617 confirmed cases (4,219 active, 39,392 resolved, 1,006 deaths). There were 430 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 305.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,195 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 456. There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.94 per 100,000 people. There have been 740,345 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 44,364 confirmed cases (2,072 active, 41,776 resolved, 516 deaths). There were 196 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 175.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,400 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 200. There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.78 per 100,000 people. There have been 814,814 tests completed._ Alberta: 217,821 confirmed cases (22,993 active, 192,688 resolved, 2,140 deaths). There were 1,195 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 519.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,664 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,523. There were three new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.4 per 100,000 people. There have been 4,379,989 tests completed._ British Columbia: 138,304 confirmed cases (5,717 active, 130,953 resolved, 1,634 deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 111.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,367 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 481. There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.74 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,615,230 tests completed._ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (one active, 81 resolved, two deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. There have been 9,129 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 121 confirmed cases (38 active, 83 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 84.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 21,730 tests completed._ Nunavut: 623 confirmed cases (74 active, 545 resolved, four deaths). There were five new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 188.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. There have been 13,957 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.