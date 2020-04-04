The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:02 a.m. ET on April 4, 2020:
There are 12,922 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 6,101 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 306 resolved)
_ Ontario: 3,630 confirmed (including 94 deaths, 1,219 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 1,174 confirmed (including 35 deaths, 641 resolved)
_ Alberta: 1,075 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 196 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 220 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 36 resolved)
_ Nova Scotia: 207 confirmed (including 21 resolved)
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 195 confirmed (including 1 death, 11 resolved)
_ Manitoba: 164 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 11 resolved), 18 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 95 confirmed (including 22 resolved)
_ Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 4 resolved)
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
_ Yukon: 6 confirmed
_ Northwest Territories: 2 confirmed
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 12,922 (18 presumptive, 12,904 confirmed including 214 deaths, 2,467 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020.
