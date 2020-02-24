Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):
9:35 a.m. ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening his cabinet's incident-response group as police dismantle a rail blockade between Toronto and Montreal.
Confirmation of the meeting came barely an hour after police began to make arrests at the rail crossing that has been blocked for weeks through the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont.
Trudeau said Friday that the situation was "unacceptable and untenable" as blockades crippled freight and passenger rail travel in many parts of the country as protesters showed solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to a natural gas pipeline through their territories in northwestern British Columbia.
———
9:15 a.m. ET
Several arrests have been made as Ontario Provincial Police enforce an injunction that prohibits a blockade on a rail line through Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont.
The OPP arrested several men shortly after arriving at the scene and more arrests were made about 45 minutes later.
The police force says its liaison team has tried to negotiate peacefully over the past few weeks, but decided to take action to uphold a court injunction to clear the railway.
The statement from spokesman Bill Dickson says officers have "remained respectful of the ongoing dialogue, including issues of sovereignty" and "have hoped for productive communication leading to a peaceful resolution."
———
8:53 a.m. ET
Police are beginning to take action to enforce an injunction aimed at clearing a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police began moving to clear protesters who have shut down the key crossing for nearly three weeks, halting freight and passenger rail traffic across most of eastern Canada for nearly three weeks.
Police had warned demonstrators they had until midnight Sunday to clear the tracks or face arrest and possible criminal charges.
The barricades were set up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline across their traditional territories in northwestern British Columbia.
———
1 a.m. ET
Demonstrators who briefly blocked a Canadian National rail crossing in east Vancouver on Sunday moved on after police informed them of an injunction.
A rally on the tracks began at around noon Sunday but ended within hours.
Participants said they were acting in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs fighting a natural gas pipeline across their land and RCMP actions to set up an exclusion zone around the pipeline work, preventing the chiefs from accessing their traditional territory.
A statement issued by the organizers said demonstrators were also protesting other injunctions they call "overbroad" that have halted solidarity actions in support of the Wet'suwet'en.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.
