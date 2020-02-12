Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia:
About 75 protesters took to the streets in Ottawa as they declared the federal government's efforts to reconcile with Indigenous residents "dead."
Some of the demonstrators had been occupying the justice minister's office since Monday, but blocked off an intersection near the Supreme Court this morning and quickly caused a major traffic jam.
They say the federal government has killed any efforts at reconciliation by failing to intervene in the development of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Traffic quickly backed up for blocks, and one driver confronted the group saying he was just trying to get to work.
The protesters say they plan to reconvene at the Supreme Court this afternoon.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the federal government to do more to help resolve the anti-pipeline protests that are disrupting rail service across the country.
Legault says he's in discussions with Grand Chief Joseph Norton of Kahnawake to peacefully end a railway blockade on that Indigenous territory south of Montreal.
The premier says rail transportation falls under federal jurisdiction, while relations with Indigenous communities are a shared responsibility.
Legault says he wants to resolve the situation, which has disrupted commuter rail service since Monday, without the use of force.
The Kahnawake Mohawks protesting near the rail line say they are acting in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. opposed to the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Demonstrators who blocked a key intersection in Vancouver for more than 12 hours have left the area as of this morning.
The protesters blockaded the intersection near city hall on Tuesday afternoon, severing a key east-west artery as well as a six-lane route connecting to the busy Cambie Bridge in and out of the downtown core.
They camped in the intersection overnight under the eye of police, but left on time for traffic to start flowing again by about 6 a.m.
Many of the protesters are expected to join another rally in the downtown core later in the day.
Victoria police say they are now investigating reports of attacks on some of those who entered the British Columbia legislature during a protest on Tuesday.
A statement posted on the Victoria police website says officers are aware of reports in traditional and social media of people being assaulted and injured, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Indigenous supporters removed their encampment from the legislature steps late Tuesday after delaying but not preventing the start of the new session and delivery of the government's throne speech.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing in on the protests over a B.C. pipeline project that have disrupted rail traffic across the country.
Speaking in Senegal today, he says the federal government respects the right to peaceful protest but the rule of law must also be respected.
Protesters have erected blockades across several rail lines in solidarity with those opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in northern B.C.
The blockades followed the RCMP enforcing a court injunction last week against Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters who have been blocking construction of the pipeline, a key part of the $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied-natural-gas export project.
