Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):
10:30 a.m. ET
About 20 demonstrators have gathered near train tracks in Kingston, Ont.
Local police say the group gathered on the Canadian National Railway Co. train overpass around 8 a.m.
Const. Ash Gutheinz says train traffic has not been affected and officers are monitoring the situation.
———
10:17 a.m. ET
A Conservative member of the House of Commons public safety and national security committee wants the government to clarify whether rail blockades in Quebec and Ontario amount to acts of terrorism, meaning RCMP could immediately intervene.
Conservative MP Doug Shipley raised the issue during testimony before the committee this morning after a handful of demonstrators lit fires on or beside rail tracks Wednesday, prompting condemnations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says it's not appropriate for him to make a decision about terrorism because police must decide if protesters' conduct reaches that threshold, but he says he's deeply concerned by their actions.
———
8:01 a.m. ET
A meeting is expected to go ahead today between Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and the federal and British Columbia governments.
Chief Na'Moks, one of five hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across Wet'suwet'en traditional territories, says the meeting should begin this afternoon and continue Friday.
There was word late Wednesday that the meeting had been cancelled, but Na'Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, says he was told the cancellation was a "miscommunication."
B.C. Premier John Horgan initially called word of the cancellation unfortunate and after Indigenous leaders said the meeting would proceed a spokesman for the premier said the report was promising, but the province says it won't be in a position to confirm the gathering until later this morning.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.
