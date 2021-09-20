OTTAWA - The latest on developments and results in the federal election. All times are eastern.
7:30 p.m.
Liberal candidates are leading in four of the seven seats up for grabs in Newfoundland and Labrador as early results roll in, but the parties are keeping a close eye on St. John's East and Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.
The NDP hold their only Atlantic Canadian seat in the downtown riding St. John's East, but Jack Harris, who won the riding back from the Liberals in 2019, isn't running again.
The party is hoping labour leader Mary Shortall will be elected as his replacement.
Meanwhile, Liberal incumbent Churence Rogers in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity holds an early lead over Conservative Sharon Vokey.
Rogers had Chrystia Freeland, the country's deputy prime minister and finance minister, campaigning for him last weekend.
Polls across the rest of Atlantic Canada are now set to close.
---
7 p.m.
The first polls are closing across the country in Canada's 44th general election.
Results should soon start rolling in from Newfoundland.
Across Atlantic Canada, the Liberals at the dissolution of Parliament held 27 of the 32 seats available across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Polls suggest the Liberals and Conservatives were running neck-and-neck going into election day, ahead of the New Democrats and Bloc Québécois, which is only running candidates in Quebec.
Parties were working hard during the day to get their supporters out to the polls.
Elections Canada reported a handful of disruptions at polling stations across the country, as millions of Canadians cast their ballots in the country's first pandemic election.
Some stations had to be relocated or opened late, alongside reports of long lineups at polling stations where voters waited longer than usual to cast a ballot because of health measures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
