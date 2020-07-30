OTTAWA - The latest developments on July 30, 2020, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears before the House of Commons finance committee about his government's aborted deal with WE Charity to run a student-volunteer program. (All times Eastern.)
3:55 p.m.
New Democrat Charlie Angus says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving an impression the laws governing politicians do not apply to him.
The longtime ethics critic says Trudeau has twice been found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules — first for a family trip he took to the Aga Khan's private island, and then during the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Angus says there has been a damage in trust with federal politicians because Trudeau didn't recuse himself when the government considered WE for the Canada Student Service Grant program.
Trudeau says it was the public service that made the decision to go with WE and he was not involved in that.
The two end on a testy note as they speak over one another, with the prime minister reaching the halfway mark of his 90-minute testimony at the House of Commons finance committee.
3:45 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says students volunteering this summer won't be getting any payments or recognition for those hours this summer.
His comments at the House of Commons finance committee suggest the student-volunteer program is effectively dead.
The prime minister says his government will look at other ways to support and increase young people volunteering across the country.
Trudeau didn't say what happens to the $912 million budgeted for the program, which officials expected to actually cost $543 million in grants and an administration fee to the WE organization.
Trudeau says he should have recused himself from cabinet discussions about the Canada Student Service Grant.
Trudeau says he was aware of some of Finance Minister Bill Morneau's familial ties to WE, but not that he travelled with WE or that one of his daughters worked for the organization.
The federal ethics commissioner is investigation Morneau for not recusing himself during discussions about the charity's involvement with the student program, as well as $41,000 in WE-sponsored travel expenses for family trips in 2017 that the finance minister paid back last week.
3:30 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands how his family's involvement with WE Charity could be perceived as having an influence over the organization's involvement in the student-volunteer program.
He says the perception and concern helps to explain why he sent the proposal back to the public service before a final cabinet decision in late May.
Trudeau says WE Charity didn't receive any preferential treatment when it came to having the organization administer the Canada Student Service Grant.
WE has paid speaking fees and covered travel expenses to the tune of about $500,000 for Trudeau's mother and brother, much of it since he became prime minister in late 2015.
More recently, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had her WE-sponsored travel to the U.K. in March cleared by the federal ethics commissioner, the prime minister says.
When asked if he's friends with WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger, Trudeau says he has not seen the brothers outside of public events like WE Day.
3:19 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Student Service Grant is now unlikely to be part of the $9-billion student aid program Ottawa is rolling out this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his opening remarks to the House of Commons finance committee today, the prime minister says he first learned about the proposal to have WE Charity run the student-volunteer program May 8.
That was days after a group of cabinet ministers first heard about the need to let the charity run the program and hours before a cabinet meeting.
Trudeau says this was not the way things were supposed to go.
The prime minister says he wanted more questions to be answered before cabinet made a final call and so he pulled the item from that day's cabinet agenda.
The public service, he says, came back on May 21 to reaffirm their decision that WE was the only organization that could run the student-volunteer program.
Trudeau had been scheduled to speak with the committee for one hour, but will now spend an additional 30 minutes answering questions from MPs.
1:05 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford is now scheduled to testify for two hours, instead of one, at the House of Commons finance committee this afternoon.
Trudeau is still scheduled to appear for one hour.
On Wednesday evening, opposition MPs on the finance committee had voted to ask Trudeau to appear for at least three hours and Telford for at least two.
11:15 a.m.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come clean about the events surrounding his government's decision to award WE Charity a deal to run a student-volunteer program.
The Conservative leader says he expects Trudeau to explain why a program touted as having a $912-million budget was to spend far less, and why no other organization could have run the effort.
Speaking in Regina, he laid out the timeline of events that led to the Liberals' handing WE the reins of a program aimed at giving grants to students whose summer work dried up due to the pandemic.
He adds there are unanswered questions about whether anyone in the Prime Minister's Office spoke with WE to give the organization an inside track.
Trudeau is set to testify this afternoon at the House of Commons finance committee for one hour, although the opposition parties want him to speak for three.
Scheer says he hopes Trudeau provides direct answers and not talking points to run out the clock on his appearance, and that he stays for the full three hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.
