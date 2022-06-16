WASHINGTON - One of the most compelling personal dynamics of the Donald Trump era will be on display today as the Jan. 6 hearings focus on the man at the centre: Mike Pence.
The committee exploring last year's Capitol Hill riots is delving into Trump's relentless effort to convince his vice-president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was convinced, at least outwardly, that Pence had the power that day to reject the findings of the Electoral College and prevent certification of President Joe Biden's victory.
Members of the Jan. 6 committee, meanwhile, hope to demonstrate that Trump's scheme was at best an existential threat to American democracy, and at worst, against the law.
They are hearing today from Greg Jacob, counsel to the former vice-president, who sat in on meetings with Trump and constitutional law professor John Eastman two days before the riots.
Eastman is the one who proposed challenging the process for counting electoral votes — a scheme that hinged on Pence rejecting votes from states where Trump falsely claimed the election had been stolen.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.
