COOMBS, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of three bodies in a remote area west of Parksville on Vancouver Island.
The service says in a statement the bodies were found Sunday in an area known as Whiskey Creek, near the community of Coombs.
The RCMP in Parksville did not immediately comment on the discovery of the bodies.
The Coroners Service says it is early in the investigation and it cannot provide further details at this time.
