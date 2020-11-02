QUALICUM BEACH, B.C. - Three adults are dead in a small Vancouver Island community and a man was in hospital in what police say is an isolated incident between people well known to each other.
Police say in a statement they were called to a rural area near Qualicum Beach, about 50 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo, when a person riding an off-road motorcycle found an unresponsive man late Sunday afternoon.
Cpl. Jesse Foreman says first responders confirmed that the man was dead and nearby they found two bodies in a burned out travel trailer.
In another trailer, police say they discovered a man who had been shot.
He was listed in stable condition after being airlifted to hospital.
Foreman says initial findings by investigators lead them to believe the people were well known to one another and there isn't any risk to the public.
Police say they are not releasing the names of those who died at this time.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is conducting the police investigation.
"As this investigation is in its infancy, there are many questions that remain unanswered," Foreman says in the release.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths but says it is early in the investigation and it cannot provide further details.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.
