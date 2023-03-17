MONTREAL - Three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment Friday and police have a suspect in custody.
Montreal police Const. Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was received at about 9:20 a.m. for a person in need at an address on Bélanger Street, in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.
Lévesque says officers found three bodies inside bearing marks of violence that appeared to be from a sharp object.
The police service is calling the three deaths "suspicious." Lévesque said it was too early release details about the link between the victims and the suspect.
The suspect was arrested outside the apartment building and will be questioned by investigators.
Authorities have barricaded off the street consisting of low-rise apartment buildings, across the street from the Montreal Heart Institute. An ambulance with lights flashing remained on scene, along with a police mobile command post and a large number of police vehicles.
A spokesperson for the Urgences-Santé ambulance service said it was called to the scene, but no transports were needed.
Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante were quick to offer condolences via social media.
"Three lives were taken this morning in Rosemont. It's awful," Legault wrote. "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims affected by this tragedy."
Vincent Marissal, the Québec solidaire member who represents Rosemont in the legislature, said he has reached out to the province's public security minister to get more information about what happened.
"My first reaction was a thought for the victims, we have three people dead this morning, that's awful, that's terrible," he told reporters at the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.
