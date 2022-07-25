LANGLEY, B.C. - Three people are dead, including a shooting suspect, and two others are injured after a series of shootings in Langley, B.C.
Police issued a cellphone alert early Monday saying they were at the scene of several shootings "involving transient victims."
RCMP say the emergency response team found a man matching a description of the suspect not far from where another man was found injured with a gunshot wound to his leg.
During an interaction with the suspect, police say the suspect was shot and killed.
Police say in a news release that two men killed and a woman, who was critically injured, were found at separate locations around Langley.
There were also numerous reports of shots fired into closed or unoccupied businesses during the incident, the release says.
RCMP Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani says they don't know the motive behind the shooting or if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims.
"We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries," Bhayani says in a statement.
"At this time, we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims."
Significant police resources have been deployed to Langley and investigators are at multiple locations, he says.
The two dead were found at Creekstone Place, a supportive housing facility for people transitioning out of homelessness, and at a Langley City bus loop.
The woman was found several blocks away.
Police issued a blaring cellphone alert at about 6:20 Monday morning, saying they were at the scenes of several shootings "involving transient victims” and warning people to stay out of the downtown core.
A second alert was issued around 7:20 a.m. that said the suspect was "no longer a threat," and police later said a man they arrested was thought to be responsible for the shootings.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates any incidents of serious harm or death that may have been caused by police, has also been notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.
