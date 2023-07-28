SAGUENAY, Que. - Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
Quebec provincial police say the collision between a compact car and a truck occurred about 6 p.m. on Highway 172, near Ste-Rose-du-Nord, Que., about 185 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
Police say they no longer fear for the lives of the three injured.
Authorities say their initial investigation suggests the head-on collision may have been provoked by a driver attempting to pass another car on the highway.
The 28-year-old driver of the compact and his 26-year-old female passenger, who were both from the region, died in the crash, as did a 73-year-old passenger in the truck who was believed to be from Newfoundland and Labrador.
Investigators and collision-reconstruction specialists were called to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.