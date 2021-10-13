Montreal police arrested three people on Wednesday in connection with a triple killing last August in the city's east end.
Police issued a statement stating they arrested three men — aged 23, 25 and 26 — as part of their investigation into an Aug. 2 shooting that left three dead and two injured in the Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
The older two men face three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm. The third man will be charged Thursday.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested as part of Wednesday's operation, but police said the arrest is unrelated to the killings and she will appear in court at a later date.
Police also executed four search warrants, seizing two handguns, ammunition, cellphones, narcotics and other evidence.
Since the killings, there have been a series of high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area involving organized criminals and street gangs.
In response, the province has announced new police units to combat gun trafficking and gun violence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.
