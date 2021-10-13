Montreal police arrested three people on Wednesday in connection with a triple slaying last August in the city's east end.
Police issued a statement stating they arrested three men — aged 23, 25 and 26 — as part of their investigation into a shooting on Aug. 2 that left three dead and two injured in the Riviere-des-Prairies — Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on Wednesday, but police said the arrest is unrelated to the killings.
Police said they would provide more details about the operation later on Wednesday.
Since the killings, there have been a series of high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area involving organized criminals and street gangs.
In response, the province has announced new police units to combat gun trafficking and gun violence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.
