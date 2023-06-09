ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Const. James Cadigan with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 72-year-old man from New Brunswick, along with a 63-year-old-woman and a 69-year-old man from Milltown, N.L., have been arrested.
The trio have been charged with abduction and conspiracy to commit abduction, while the 72-year-old has also been charged with child luring.
Police issued an Amber Alert for the missing 14-year-old Thursday at 5:37 p.m. and found her safe around 1:15 a.m. the next day as officers approached a cabin in the area of the Bay d’Espoir Highway.
They say the 63-year-old woman and 69-year-old man were with the child and arrested at the scene, and the 72-year-old man had been arrested hours earlier in the central Newfoundland town of Badger.
Cadigan says police believe the girl knew the 72-year-old, who had allegedly travelled to Newfoundland from New Brunswick seeking the girl.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.
