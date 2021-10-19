MONTREAL - The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Montreal boy Monday afternoon took place just outside the school he attended, the English Montreal School Board said Tuesday.
The board said in a statement the victim was a student at Programme Mile End alternative high school in Côte-des-Neiges, in the city's west end.
“This is a very sad day," the school board's director general," Nick Katalifos said in the statement. "We will make sure that all of the necessary resources are made available to this community.”
Montreal police said the victim was stabbed in the upper body during an altercation involving a group of young people at about 3 p.m. on Monday, in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
Julien Lévesque, a Montreal police spokesman, confirmed that the teen died from his injuries after being rushed to hospital. He said the stabbing occurred in the parking lot between a sports centre and a school, and the victim initially sought help inside the school.
Lévesque said they are looking for up to three suspects, who had fled on foot by the time police arrived. They are believed to be between 16 and 18 years of age.
"We are still waiting for updates," Lévesque said when asked what might have led the teenagers to fight. Neither the school board nor the police were able to provide further details about the victim.
Katalifos said a trauma team was being assigned to assist staff and students at the school attended by the victim, as well as at Coronation Elementary School, which is in the same building. The board confirmed both schools would remain closed on Tuesday.
Programme Mile End offers small classes for students aged between 15 and 18, to help them engage academically and develop confidence.
The stabbing is the 25th homicide on the island of Montreal this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.