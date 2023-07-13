MONTREAL - Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for much of southwestern Quebec, including the Island of Montreal.
The weather agency says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.
It says warnings are also in effect for the Montreal area, and regions to the west and north.
Environment Canada says residents in affected areas should try to shelter in a room on the lowest floor of a building if they see evidence of a tornado, such as a funnel cloud or flying debris.
The alerts come after a tornado touched down earlier today in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Barrhaven.
There are reports of damage to several homes in that suburb.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
