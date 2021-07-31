TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed two more players, the team announced Saturday.
The Jays are adding Damiano Palmegiani, a 14th-round pick and third baseman to the their roster.
The team is also welcoming 17th-round pick and left-handed pitcher Cooper Benson.
Both players are part of the the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, according to a press release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.