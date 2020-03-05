TORONTO - A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert remains missing.
The alert, issued around midnight, comes amid concern Shammah Jolayemi was abducted in the northwest part of the city.
Police said they were "extremely concerned" for his safety.
The teen was last seen Wednesday morning — in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.
Police say they are looking for two men, between 18 and 22 years old, who were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads.
Officers are also looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.
Investigators say they want to speak to the boy's step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.
Shammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.
Investigators offered no further details as of Thursday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.