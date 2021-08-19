OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says a Tory government would be responsive to the needs of Canada's LGBT community, including on the issue of "poppers."
The recreational drug, a muscle relaxant used largely by men who have sex with men, requires a prescription and circulates in the grey market due to its limited availability, potentially jeopardizing users' safety.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner recently sent a letter the federal health minister asking her to study the benefits and harms of alkyl nitrites — the official name for poppers — amid a lack of attention that the lawmaker attributes to stigmatization of LGBT health care.
O'Toole says Tories will advocate for LGBT community members, including through requests to Health Canada, following Rempel Garner's inquiry into potentially creating a safer supply.
He is also repeating his criticism of what he calls a "broken promise" by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to end a discriminatory policy that prevents many gay and bisexual men from donating blood.
Trudeau has acknowledged ending the blood ban was a Liberal platform plank dating back to 2015 and that the federal government has been working toward that goal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.