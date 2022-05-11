EDMONTON - Six candidates vying for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada kicked off the party's first official debate by outlining their vision for the country.
The loudest applause in the Edmonton Convention Centre, packed with more than 1,000 people, went to longtime MP Pierre Poilievre, who said his vision is about giving people more freedom.
Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., says his vision involves the Conservative party being a more inclusive coalition that can defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in areas like the Greater Toronto Area.
MP Leslyn Lewis says she believes Canada needs to become a beacon of life again because people are "traumatized" from pandemic-related health rules, while Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, says the country is deeply divided and needs to be brought together.
Rural Ontario MP Scott Aitchison says he wants to renew the promise that the next generation of Canadians will be better than the one before and remove divisive rhetoric from politics.
Roman Baber, the independent Ontario MPP, says he wants to return democracy to Canada and end what he called "21st-century segregation," referring to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.
