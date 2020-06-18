TORONTO - Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan is arguing his party can gain ground in the next election on social conservative ideas.
Sloan says many new Canadians are social conservatives who don't believe there are multiple genders and do not want their kids to be confused by issues of gender identity and expression.
Sloan made the remarks during the English-language leadership debate taking place tonight in Toronto.
He and Leslyn Lewis, his key rival in the race, had been given an opportunity to debate a question on giving social conservatives a home in the party.
Both Sloan and Lewis launched their campaigns with the backing of influential anti-abortion groups and have made policies in that regard parts of their campaign.
The other two candidates, Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole, have said they support a woman's right to abortion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.
