JASPER, ALBERTA - A tour bus operator has been charged in a deadly rollover at the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park.
The Alberta government says Brewster Inc. faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act related to use and maintenance of seatbelts, failing to control hazards and failing to ensure equipment was in safe operating condition.
Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18, 2020, when the all-terrain Ice Explorer lost control while carrying passengers on the road to the Athabasca Glacier, a popular Rocky Mountain tourist attraction.
The bus rolled about 50 metres down a moraine embankment before coming to rest on its roof.
The case is to be in provincial court in Jasper, Alta., on June 23.
A separate RCMP investigation has also concluded and is being reviewed by prosecutors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 13, 2022.
