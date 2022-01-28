The first trucks in a massive national convoy that was organized to protest the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers has left Kingston, Ont., and is on its way to the Ottawa area.
The Kingston Police Service announced on Twitter that the last vehicles in the convoy had departed the city around 9:30 this morning, putting its likely arrival in the capital at around noon.
The convoy has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country from all directions for a weekend rally.
While the size of the convoy has been a source of debate, Kingston Police said it had counted 17 full tractor trailers, 104 big rigs without trailers, 424 passenger vehicles and six recreational vehicles.
In Toronto on Thursday, crowds of people lined part of the route, waving Canadian flags and holding up signs denouncing the vaccine mandate as they cheered the truckers on.
Some with extreme, far-right views have latched onto the protest.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance has disavowed the protest and said more than 85 per cent of truckers are vaccinated. Many truckers have also posted on social media they continue to do their jobs and that the convoy doesn't speak for them.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has warned people not to dismiss the protesters as simple freedom fighters, saying nobody wants to see the Parliament Hill demonstration descend into antigovernment violence.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Thursday that he would meet with some of the truckers, adding that he and his MP's have long stood against the vaccine mandate they now face. But he also denounced those involved in the convoy who are espousing racist and extremist ideas.
Meanwhile, police in Ottawa stressed they would not tolerate any criminal behaviour as they made plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators at Saturday's so called "freedom rally."
The federal government ended the truckers' exemption to the vaccine mandate on Jan. 15, meaning Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers who do not have a right to re-enter are turned away at the border and directed back to the United States.
The U.S. now also requires Canadian truckers to provide proof of vaccination to enter that country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.
