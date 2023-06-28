MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $625 million of funding to help provinces and territories build child-care infrastructure.
Trudeau says the money will be rolled out over four years and will help providers renovate, retrofit and build new not-for-profit and public child-care facilities.
The announcement follows through on the child-care infrastructure fund promised by the Liberal government in the 2022 budget.
It's meant to complement the national child-care program, which aims to deliver child care for $10 a day, on average, by 2026.
Parents have already seen fees reduced by an average of at least 50 per cent across the country.
Advocates and experts have raised concerns about a lack of spaces to accommodate the growing demand for subsidized child care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
