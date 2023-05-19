HIROSHIMA, Japan - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing new sanctions against Russia today while at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
In short remarks made to media, the prime minister said the more than 70 new sanctions focus on people who are supporting Russia's illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations.
He says Canada will continue to support Ukraine and the international rules-based order.
Earlier in the day, an anonymous government source said sanctions will target Russian companies involved in military technology, while other sanctions have to do with human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia.
The official is not being named because they was not authorized to discuss the details publicly.
News reports suggest the G7 countries are working together to announce various sanctions against Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.