PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has touched down in Cambodia for a summit aimed at deepening Canada's economic ties with Southeast Asia.
He is attending the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
That includes a Saturday evening commemorative event to mark Canada's 45 years of relations with ASEAN, a 10-country group.
Trudeau will also meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Canada is among Cambodia's top export markets, particularly for garments and footwear.
ASEAN includes some of the fastest growing countries on the planet, and the group is negotiating a free-trade agreement with Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.
