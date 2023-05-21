HIROSHIMA, Japan - The support of allies has been crucial to Ukraine's survival amid a Russian invasion, and countries pushing for a ceasefire must recognize Russia is squarely to blame, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
"Had we not been there with significant military support, Ukraine would not be standing today," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference after attending the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
"We will not hesitate to continue to ensure that Russia does not succeed in making might make right once again in this world," he said.
During the three-day summit, the United States confirmed it will allow western allies to send American-made fighter jets to support Ukraine's war effort.
Asked how Canada might support of that effort, Trudeau said the Canadian military's ongoing effort could include training pilots. "We’re certainly not opposed to help in all sorts of different ways."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the G7 leaders on Saturday after they slapped fresh sanctions on Russia, and met with Trudeau Sunday morning.
Trudeau said Zelenskyy's physical presence in Hiroshima made a difference.
The G7 summit also hosted leaders of emerging economies such as India, Brazil and Indonesia, as well as representatives from less-developed nations.
Some countries in that category are more economically dependent on Russia and have been more hesitant to criticize its actions.
Trudeau did not comment on specific leaders' approaches to the conflict but decried suggestions that a negotiated ceasefire is the solution when Russia could simply end the war by halting its incursion.
"It is not a ceasefire that is needed. It is peace. And that peace can only be achieved if Russia decides to stop its ongoing invasion of a sovereign neighbour," the prime minister said.
Against a backdrop of a city that had been devastated by an atomic bomb during the Second World War, the G7 leaders committed to chart a new course on nuclear nonproliferation.
"Most of us don’t remember a time where the world was under threat by nuclear war," Trudeau said, when asked whether the setting and leaders' visit to a Hiroshima memorial had coloured their talks.
"The Cold War ended a long time ago and the danger of nuclear war is unfortunately being forgotten by many."
Trudeau said Russia's reckless nuclear rhetoric, along with threats from North Korea and uncertainty around Iran, have brought home the need to remember the dangers of nuclear proliferation.
"We need to take very, very seriously the threats to global peace and security that are around us right now."
With controversy around allegations of Chinese meddling in Canada's two most recent federal elections dominating the political conversation at home, the G7 leaders also agreed to add language on foreign interference to their joint communiqué.
"Foreign interference is a fact of life in all our democracies. It is nothing new," he said, though he did not share any specifics of the leaders' discussions.
"There was clear understanding and support that this is something we have to grapple with."
Trudeau added that the democracies must strike a balance when it comes to broader relations with the world's second-largest economy.
"We cannot simply choose to ignore China’s existence," he said.
Still, the G7 leaders have agreed to try reducing their economic dependence on the giant.
"Economic security means having different options, having resilience in our supply chains. That’s something that’s ultimately good for the entire world," said Trudeau.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.
