OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is facing pressure to apologize over accusations that he has been trying to reach out to those in the "male supremacy" movement through tags embedded in his YouTube videos.
Global News reported today that a hidden tag that stands for "men going their own way" has been embedded in videos uploaded to Poilievre's popular YouTube page for more than four years.
The Southern Poverty Law Center in the United States says the movement is part of "male supremacy" and advocates for men separating themselves from the perceived toxicity of women.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among a number of Liberals harshly condemning the tag and demanding Poilievre apologize.
Poilievre did not do that but he says he condemns misogyny in all its forms and corrected the problem as soon as he was informed of it.
A request for comment from his office has yet to be returned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.