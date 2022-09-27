STANLEY BRIDGE, P.E.I. - Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
The prime minister was in Stanley Bridge, where a storm surge and hurricane-force winds upended buildings and tossed fishing boats onto the shore early Saturday.
Trudeau was also expected to head to two communities in Cape Breton: Glace Bay and Sydney.
Fiona left a trail of destruction across a wide swath of Atlantic Canada, stretching from Nova Scotia's eastern mainland to Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.
Meanwhile, the storm is being blamed for two deaths.
A 73-year-old woman in Port aux Basques, N.L., died Saturday when a storm surge swept her to sea, and Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe a missing 81-year-old man was also swept out to sea on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.