NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled his hand away from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was attempting to hold the Canadian leader’s hand during a wreath laying ceremony on the second day of the G20 Summit.
Leaders of the most powerful countries were greeted by Modi at Ghandi’s cremation site, with Modi embracing several leaders with a handhold.
That included Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, U.K. President Rishi Sunak and France President Emmanuel Macron.
Trudeau, who shook Modi’s hand, was the only leader to pull away from the longer handhold.
Trudeau also skipped Modi’s leaders’ dinner the night before, with the prime minister’s office refusing to say why.
The two are expected to have a brief pull aside today at the G20 where Trudeau will discuss building their relationship on mutual respect, and rule of law.
Despite Canada having the largest Indian diaspora population in the world, a cloud lingers over the two countries diplomatic relations stemming from a long-standing Indian separatist movement in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.
