MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that while he supports measures to encourage vaccination, he needs more details before taking a stance on Quebec's controversial plan to tax people who refuse a COVID-19 shot.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau applauded efforts in general by the provinces to encourage vaccination and emphasized his government's measures promoting vaccination against COVID-19, including making vaccination mandatory for air and train travel.
"The details will be important in how this works, how it balances the values and the rights that we all cherish as Canadians with the necessity of keeping people safe. Vaccines are about keeping Canadians safe," Trudeau said. "Various orders of government are right to look at different ways of encouraging and incentivizing people to get vaccinated."
On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he plans to make the unvaccinated pay a "significant" financial penalty.
Legault said people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 occupy a disproportionate number of hospital beds and should be required to pay an additional contribution to the health-care system.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters he too is waiting on the details from Quebec, but added that vaccination is the way out of the pandemic.
"We have demonstrated at the federal level that vaccine mandates also work — almost 99 per cent of public servants at the federal level are either fully vaccinated or soon to be fully vaccinated," he said.
Trudeau said Quebec has reassured the federal government its plan won't violate the principles of the Canada Health Act, which regulates the country's provincially run universal health-care systems.
"We know very different jurisdictions are making different decisions about how to encourage people to get vaccinated and as a federal government, we will be continuing to be there to support them in those decisions and to make sure that everyone gets vaccinated," Trudeau said.
Don Davies, the NDP health critic, said the party supports universal access to health care and greater access to vaccines. He said it wasn’t clear what “impact” the proposed penalty would have on people who are not vaccinated. He said the policy is “something that will be looked at and talked about in the days and weeks ahead” by the NDP.
Earlier Wednesday, Quebec reported 52 more deaths linked to the pandemic and a rise of 135 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. The Health Department said 2,877 people were in hospital with the disease, including 263 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.
— With files from Marie Woolf in Ottawa.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
