LONDON - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning to witness the coronation of King Charles III.
A drizzle fell as the Canadian delegation entered the historic church.
Indigenous leaders were also on the Canadian guest list, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron.
Back in Canada, some royal-watchers set their alarm clocks to watch the pomp and pageantry in London, though polls have suggested many are lukewarm about the event — and the new monarch.
In an interview ahead of the coronation, Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, stressed the strong ties between the two countries.
He cited the RCMP’s prominent position in the procession, and the fact that Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders right before the coronation.
“As the senior member in the Commonwealth that Canada is acknowledged to be, as a country that has a very close, long lasting relationship with the U.K. and the monarchy, Canada’s participation in these activities is very important,” said Goodale.
“If you look down the Mall, amidst all the Union Jacks, the first non-British flag you will see is the Canadian flag. Canada has that distinction within the Commonwealth and it’s one that’s important to us and important to the palace.”
Goodale said a Canadian tour for King Charles is “very much in the planning process.”
“The options are being very actively considered now as to what time of year. Then there will be the difficult questions of where they would go. It will be a tough choice of where the itinerary will be.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2023.
