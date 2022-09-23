OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming longtime diplomat Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China.
The post has been vacant since last December, when Dominic Barton stepped down three months after the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were released in September 2021 after being detained in China for nearly three years.
Canada believes their arrests were politically motivated retaliation after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.
May's job will include working to rebuild the Canada-China relationship.
The federal government also says May will also be "advancing Canada's work" to stand up for "democratic values, human rights and the rule of law."
May has worked for Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs since 1990, most recently as Canada's ambassador in Brazil.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.
