SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the Indo-Pacific region this week with a visit to Singapore to promote Canadian business and products.
His two-day visit is expected to include meetings with business leaders in the region, as well as meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Trudeau is in Asia this week to promote trade as well as Canadian energy and products, meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders and attending two summits.
The visit to Singapore comes after a stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Canada launched a strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The partnership is considered a symbolic gesture that reflects Canada's expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific region, with Trudeau saying it shows the progress being made on a free-trade agreement with the 10 countries in ASEAN.
This weekend he will head to India for the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
